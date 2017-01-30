Paul Millsap, Hawks Outlast Carmelo Anthony, Knicks 142-139 In Four-Overtime Thriller

Share this:

It was a long, long day at the office for the Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks on Sunday.

The Hawks outlasted the Knicks 142-139 in a seemingly neverending four-overtime thriller at Philips Arena.

Paul Millsap led Atlanta, posting 37 points and 19 rebounds in 60 minutes of play. Carmelo Anthony powered the Knicks’ offense, dropping 45 points in 46 minutes of game action.

In the quadruple overtime contest, the Knicks saw four players exit the game due to fouling out. Anthony, Joakim Noah, Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle O’Quinn all had to hit the showers early after racking up six fouls. Dwight Howard was the lone Hawk to foul out.

You can relive all the big moments from Sunday’s game in the video below:

Relive every bucket & clutch moment from the 4th quarter on in the @nyknicks/@ATLHawks quadruple OT thriller! pic.twitter.com/Ugs1GnZWgp — NBA (@NBA) January 30, 2017

Thumbnail photo via Butch Dill/USA TODAY Sports Images