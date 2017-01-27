Paul Pierce Talks L.A. Roots, ‘Irony’ Of Playing For Celtics In Retirement Video

Share this:

Paul Pierce forever will be a part of Boston’s history, but his basketball journey started far, far away from the City of Champions.

The Los Angeles Clippers forward, who announced in September he’s retiring after the 2016-17 season, spent 15 of his 19 NBA seasons with the Boston Celtics. But Pierce hails from Inglewood, Calif., roughly 3,000 miles from the Massachusetts capital.

On Thursday, the 39-year-old released a video on The Players’ Tribune that gave a cool look into how Inglewood helped shape the man he is today.

To understand my story, you’ve got to start at the beginning. Inglewood made me. #ICalledGame pic.twitter.com/Qo5ZjRVebj — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) January 26, 2017

Pierce admits growing up a fan of the Los Angeles Lakers, who actually played in Inglewood during their days at the old Forum. And yes, he fully realizes the irony of not only going to play for the Celtics, but helping Boston defeat its longtime rival in the 2008 NBA Finals.

“That’s what makes all this story so ironic,” Pierce said. “Just growing up watching Magic (Johnson) and (Larry) Bird. A kid from Inglewood going to play for the Celtics and then winning a championship against the Lakers. This is just, like, storybook.”

Celtics fans would agree with you, Paul.

Pierce has one more chance to show Boston some love when his Clippers visit TD Garden on Feb. 5, but for all his gratitude toward the C’s and their fans, part of his heart always will be in Inglewood.

