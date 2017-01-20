Paul Pierce Tries To Post Photo With Barack Obama, Once Again Fails At Twitter

Share this:

Paul Pierce is an NBA champion, a 10-time All-Star and likely a future Hall of Famer, but he’s still just like any other dad when it comes to using Twitter.

The Los Angeles Clippers forward, who spent 15 of his 19 NBA seasons with the Boston Celtics, was ridiculed on Twitter back in 2015 when he was tweeting photos of emojis instead of sending actual emojis during the infamous DeAndre Jordan saga between the Clips and Dallas Mavericks. And the Truth was back at it again Thursday when he sent out — or tried to send out, rather — a photo of himself and President Barack Obama.

Last day in office it's been an honor to meet President Obama https://t.co/7LggYpcG4N — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) January 20, 2017

So, so close.

The 39-year-old is set to retire after this season, so he should have plenty of time to learn how to use the internet after this summer.

