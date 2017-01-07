Boston Celtics

Pelicans Vs. Celtics Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

by on Sat, Jan 7, 2017 at 4:32PM
The Boston Celtics have won nine of their last 11 games including a 110-106 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night.

They will look to keep their hot streak alive when they host the New Orleans Pelicans at TD Garden on Saturday night. The Pelicans beat the C’s 106-105 on Nov. 14, so the Celtics will be looking to return the favor.

Here’s how you can watch Celtics vs. Pelicans online.

When: Saturday, Jan. 7, at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

Thumbnail photo via Tim Fuller/USA TODAY Sports Images

