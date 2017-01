Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Bruins penalty kill has been one of the best in the NHL all season, but the Pittsburgh Penguins didn’t make it seem that way.

Late in the first period of Thursday’s game, the Pens took advantage of a Bruins defensive breakdown, as Sidney Crosby found Phil Kessel for a power-play goal to put Pittsburgh up 2-0.

To see the Arbella Coverage Cam, check out the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images