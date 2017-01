Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Bruins have struggled as of late, and that trend continued Sunday afternoon in Pittsburgh.

The Penguins took advantage of the Bruins’ lazy passing in the neutral zone, which turned into quick Pittsburgh transitions and put Boston back on the defense.

To hear a breakdown of the Bruins’ slow start, check out the Arbella Coverage Cam above.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images