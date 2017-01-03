College Football

Penn State Fan Bodies Christmas Tree After USC’s Comeback Win In Rose Bowl

by on Tue, Jan 3, 2017 at 1:50PM
Penn State fans had to watch USC come back and beat the Nittany Lions in a thrilling Rose Bowl matchup, and one fan took his anger out on some innocent holiday flora.

Penn State carried a 49-35 lead into the fourth quarter of Monday’s game, so fans probably went into the final 15 minutes with a lot of confidence. However, the Trojans ended up outscoring Penn State 17-0 and won 52-49 on a game-ending field goal, leaving some fans in a state of disarray.

Namely, this guy who tackled his Christmas tree.

(Heads up, though: There’s some naughty language.)

It’s not exactly the most measured reaction, but at least he didn’t smash the TV instead.

