Philip Rivers, Joey Bosa Get ‘Sworn Into’ L.A. On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

After 56 years in San Diego, the Chargers have found a new home.

Chargers president Dean Spanos announced on Jan. 12 that the team would be relocating to Los Angeles for the upcoming season.

As new members of the city, Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers and PFWA Defensive Rookie of the Year Joey Bosa were officially welcomed to Los Angeles on Tuesday night on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” In order to be official Los Angelenos, Rivers and Bosa had to agree to some pretty hilarious demands, such as adding avocado to every meal they eat.

You can check out the full “swearing in” ceremony below:

After finishing 5-11 this season, the Chargers’ primary focus upon moving to Los Angeles should be posting an above-.500 record.