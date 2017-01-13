Philip Rivers Fights Back Tears, Shows San Diego Love After Chargers’ Move

Share this:

Tweet







San Diego Chargers fans knew their team likely was on its way to Los Angeles, but that didn’t make the team’s official announcement Thursday any easier to take.

The Chargers and the NFL made it all official, announcing the team’s move to L.A. where the Chargers eventually will move into and share a stadium with the recently moved Los Angeles Rams.

Chargers fans are left trying to answer tough questions about when or even if their fandom will continue, and Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers is sympathetic to that.

Rivers thoughtfully walked through the situation in a radio interview with XTRA 1360 in San Diego on Friday, at times fighting back tears.

The biggest thing that stands out, obviously, is at the end of the interview when you clearly can hear Rivers choking up and fighting off tears.

But just as telling is the thoughtful answer about balancing his excitement to do his job — no matter where he does it — and not wanting to seem overly excited as to rub it in for fans in San Diego.

“I’m kind of in the middle of that, leaving behind something that, shoot, you love and you’re thankful for and you want to make sure everybody knows that. And at the same time, I don’t want people here (in San Diego) to go “Golly, he sure seems like he’s so fired up to go up there (to Los Angeles). I’m just fired up all the time for whatever the task is and that’s just the way I know.”

Thumbnail photo via Jake Roth/USA TODAY Sports Images