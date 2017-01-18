Piqueti’s Stunning Solo Goal Probably Will Stand As AFCON 2017 Soccer’s Best

Share this:

Piqueti has brought the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations to life with speed of thought, legs and foot.

The Guinea-Bissau striker scored an incredible goal Wednesday in his team’s loss to Cameroon in the AFCON 2017 group stage. Piqueti dribbled from his own half, beating three defenders along the way, then rocketed his shot past the goalkeeper.

Call off the search, we've found the BEST goal of 2017!!! #AFCON2017 https://t.co/9qUOkirPwy — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) January 18, 2017

Guinea-Bissau ultimately fell to Cameroon and sit last in Group A after two games.

If the “Djurtus” depart AFCON 2017 after their third and final group-stage game, they’ll always have this moment to savor.