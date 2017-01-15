Players Help Raise Money For Boston Bruins Foundation At ‘Casino Night’

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Bruins had a pretty amazing Saturday.

Shortly after they beat the Philadelphia Flyers 6-3 in a matinee game, the B’s went over to Hotel Commonwealth and helped raise money for the Boston Bruins Foundation at “Casino Night.”

“It’s a unique opportunity to get that 1-on-1 time with our players,” Boston Bruins Foundation executive director Bob Sweeney said, as aired on “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank. “And, as you know, they’re good guys, and they’re just like everyone else. So we’re happy that everything’s going well tonight.”

Hear what Brad Marchand, Riley Nash, Frank Vatrano and John-Michael Liles had to say about the fun event in the video above.