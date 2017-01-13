Plenty Of Custom Hot Rods To Be On Display At Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale

Share this:

Tweet







Block Chaser is the leader in researching, buying and selling collector cars at auction. Articles, such as the one below, empower enthusiasts to spend more time enjoying their cars and less time dealing with the challenges of buying, selling and owning a collector car. To read more or to become a Block Chaser member, click here.

The old adage that there’s a car for everyone out there rings true at the 46th annual Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale auction, taking place from Jan. 14-22, especially if you’re looking for something special.

If you’re into rat rods, there’s a 1939 Chevrolet c1500 custom truck dubbed “Brass Monkey” that will be crossing the block. The team over at Pennsylvania’s Eldred Hotrod Shop really got creative with its modifications, including a fully trimmed interior with a pinecone-glazed antique leather meticulously fitted into the custom-built trim panels.

Another hot rod to keep an eye out for is a 1929 Ford hot rod called “Alumatub.” You may have seen this Boyd Coddington creation on the Discovery Channel television show “American Hot Rod.” The body was hand-formed, and it’s powered by an aluminum 350 cubic inch Chevrolet engine.

With more than 145 cars crossing the block at no reserve, the Charlie Thomas Collection is the largest collection up for auction in the Arizona docket. Thomas, the owner or partner of nearly 50 automotive dealerships in the Gulf Coast region, has quite an eclectic mix of prewar classics, American muscle cars, European cars and even some high-end performance cars.

A 1955 Mercedes-Benz 190SL roadster may be a hidden gem from a value perspective. This Jet Black roadster with a Parchment leather interior is in excellent condition and should be a strong buy. Our guess is that it’ll easily go for six figures.

If you’re looking for something more affordable, there’s the 1929 Studebaker President. The car has had a complete restoration and is selling at no reserve, so here’s your shot at buying one off the block.

Three other notable cars from the Charlie Thomas Collection include a 1962 Chevrolet Impala convertible, a 1970 Plymouth Superbird and a 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 302 Fastback

Like what you read? Visit Block Chaser to unlock access to more exclusive content, research tools and personalized-service for buying, selling and owning collector cars.

Photos courtesy of Barrett-Jackson.