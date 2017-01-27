Pro Bowl Dodgeball, Drone Drop Actually Were Pretty Cool, Entertaining

Share this:

When you heard the NFL was going to have dodgeball and use drones in its new skills competition at the Pro Bowl, you probably were a bit skeptical. Curious, sure, but very skeptical.

Well, it turns out both events and the entire skills competition at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports in Orlando were nice additions to Pro Bowl weekend.

The main event was the dodgeball competition, which the NFC dominated to win the Pro Bowl Skills Challenge 3-2.

And Dallas Cowboys rookie running back Ezekiel Elliott was quite happy about the win.

The NFC also won the drone challenge, which involved a drone dropping footballs from extremely high elevations, thanks to New York Giants wideout Odell Beckham Jr.

The NFC’s other win came on the relay competition.

The AFC won the hands competition (Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry) and the passing event (Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers).

We’ll have to see if any of those skills come in handy during the Pro Bowl on Sunday night at Orlando’s Camping World Stadium at 8 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images