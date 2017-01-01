Raiders Vs. Broncos Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 17 Game Online

The Oakland Raiders will be the No. 2 seed in the AFC if they win and the New England Patriots beat the Miami Dolphins. Oakland will be the No. 1 seed with a win and a Patriots loss Sundy.
For those scenarios to happen, the Raiders must overcome their division rival Denver Broncos in their regular-season finale.
Here’s how to watch Raiders-Broncos online.
When: Sunday, Jan. 1, at 4:25 p.m. ET
Live Stream: NFL Sunday Ticket
Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images
