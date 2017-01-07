Raiders Vs. Texans Live Stream: Watch AFC Wild Card Game Online

Share this:

Tweet







All bets will be off Saturday at NRG Stadium in a playoff matchup of underwhelming quarterbacks.

Brock Osweiler and the 9-7 Houston Texans will host rookie Connor Cook and the 12-4 Oakland Raiders in the AFC’s wild-card round.

The Texans averaged just 17.4 points per game this season and will hope Osweiler can redeem himself after getting benched in favor of backup Tom Savage late in the season. The Raiders, meanwhile, have no choice but to roll with Cook after both starter Derek Carr and backup Matt McGloin went down with injuries.

Here’s how you can watch Raiders vs. Texans online.

When: Saturday, Jan. 7, at 4:35 p.m. ET.

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images