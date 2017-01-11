Rajon Rondo Rips Bulls’ Apparent Reason For Benching Him: ‘It’s Bullsh–‘

Share this:

Tweet







Trouble seems to have followed Rajon Rondo to the Chicago Bulls.

The mercurial point guard has had a rocky tenure in Chicago so far, and it only worsened recently when he was benched for five straight games after only playing 11 minutes against the Indiana Pacers on Dec. 30. He didn’t even play on his own bobblehead night!

So why was Rondo benched for that stretch?

Rondo on explanation of benching: "A member of the staff told me I needed to be saved from myself" — Vincent Goodwill (@vgoodwill) January 10, 2017

Rondo said he was told the -20 he had in Indy was a reason for his benching: "I think it's bulls***." — Vincent Goodwill (@vgoodwill) January 10, 2017

Rondo: “Saving me from myself, I’ve never heard that before in my life. I guess he was trying to do the best thing for me." — Vincent Goodwill (@vgoodwill) January 10, 2017

On if he feels deceived: "Depends on how you guys write it. It’s different. When I signed here. It’s a lot different than I anticipated." — Vincent Goodwill (@vgoodwill) January 10, 2017

Yikes.

Rondo returned to the floor Tuesday and scored 12 points with six assists in 27 minutes in Chicago’s 101-99 loss to the Washington Wizards, but it’s hard to see how one game could fix this situation.

The 30-year-old is averaging 7.2 points, 7.1 assists and 6.5 rebounds per game this season.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images