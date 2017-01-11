Rajon Rondo Rips Bulls’ Apparent Reason For Benching Him: ‘It’s Bullsh–‘

Trouble seems to have followed Rajon Rondo to the Chicago Bulls.
The mercurial point guard has had a rocky tenure in Chicago so far, and it only worsened recently when he was benched for five straight games after only playing 11 minutes against the Indiana Pacers on Dec. 30. He didn’t even play on his own bobblehead night!
So why was Rondo benched for that stretch?
Yikes.
Rondo returned to the floor Tuesday and scored 12 points with six assists in 27 minutes in Chicago’s 101-99 loss to the Washington Wizards, but it’s hard to see how one game could fix this situation.
The 30-year-old is averaging 7.2 points, 7.1 assists and 6.5 rebounds per game this season.
Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP