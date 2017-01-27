NESN Sports Today

Did Rajon Rondo Lash Out Directly At Dwyane Wade, Jimmy Butler On Instagram?

by on Thu, Jan 26, 2017 at 11:41PM
2,022

Rajon Rondo isn’t afraid to speak his mind, and that includes taking shots at his current Chicago Bulls teammates.

Rondo posted a picture of him and former Boston Celtics teammates Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce to his Instagram on Thursday and used the caption field to criticize his teammates’ leadership. Clearly, he feels KG and Pierce handled a lot of things in a more professional manner.

Find out all of what Rondo said in the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.

More Stories

NESN Team

© 2017 NESN