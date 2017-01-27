Did Rajon Rondo Lash Out Directly At Dwyane Wade, Jimmy Butler On Instagram?

Share this:

Rajon Rondo isn’t afraid to speak his mind, and that includes taking shots at his current Chicago Bulls teammates.

Rondo posted a picture of him and former Boston Celtics teammates Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce to his Instagram on Thursday and used the caption field to criticize his teammates’ leadership. Clearly, he feels KG and Pierce handled a lot of things in a more professional manner.

