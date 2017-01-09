Rams To Interview Mike Vrabel For Head Coach Job After Texans-Patriots

Share this:

It seems the Los Angeles Rams will have a healthy amount of head coaching candidates with a connection to the New England Patriots.

The Rams plan to interview former NFL linebacker and longtime Patriots leader Mike Vrabel after New England’s AFC Divisional Playoff against Houston, the MMQB.com’s Albert Breer reported Monday. Vrabel is in his third season as the Texans’ linebackers coach.

Vrabel played in the NFL for 14 seasons — eight of which were with New England — and collected three Super Bowl rings along the way. The 41-year-old was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers and spent his final two seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs before retiring in 2011 to become the linebackers coach at his alma mater, Ohio State. Vrabel was offered a job as the San Francisco 49ers’ defensive coordinator last offseason but turned it down to stay with the Texans.

The Rams also interviewed Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and New England defensive coordinator Matt Patricia for their head coaching vacancy.

