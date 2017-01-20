Randy Moss Truly Thinks He Could Have Scored 20 Points Per Game In NBA

Share this:

No one ever accused Randy Moss of lacking confidence.

The former wide receiver knows how to talk a big game, and for most of his NFL career, he backed it up, staking his claim as one of the best wideouts ever.

But his bravado isn’t limited to the gridiron. Moss ventured into the basketball world Thursday night by appearing on Kevin Garnett’s “Area 21” show, where the two made a cameo on TNT’s pregame broadcast. Naturally, the topic turned to whether the former New England Patriot could hack it in the NBA. Moss, obviously, said yes.

.@KGArea21 is going to be, "Straight Cash Homie" all night! First 👀 at @RandyMoss in Area 21 pic.twitter.com/83SXvkYj3R — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 20, 2017

“Yes, we would come and probably average about 10 (points per game) and five (rebounds per game),” referring to himself and wide receiver Terrell Owens, who also has said he could have been an NBA star.

To clarify: Moss believes he could put up 10 and five right now at the ripe age of 39. But how many points would he have scored in his prime?

“Me, personally, I think I could’ve been in the 20s, and that’s being real serious,” Moss said. “I love the game. I love basketball.”

We won’t be the ones to doubt him. The 6-foot-4 speedster was named the West Virginia Player of the Year in basketball twice during high school, where he was a teammate of future NBA player Jason Williams. The two combined for their fair share of highlights back in the day, too.

Perhaps an NBA All-Star Celebrity Game is in Moss’ future?

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images