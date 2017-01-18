Rangers’ Chris Kreider Hits Stars’ Cody Eakin With His Own Helmet During Hockey Fight

Chris Kreider now must pay up for fighting Cody Eakin unfairly.
The NHL fined Kreider $5,000 Wednesday for removing Eakin’s helmet and hitting him over the head with it during their fight.
The two squared off Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden in the second period of the New York Rangers’ 7-6 loss to the Dallas Stars. Here’s the moment in which Kreider crossed the line.
The referee gave both players a five-minute fighting major. Kreider escaped ejection for using a helmet as a weapon, but he the lords of NHL discipline weren’t so lenient with him.
Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images
