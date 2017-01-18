Rangers’ Chris Kreider Hits Stars’ Cody Eakin With His Own Helmet During Hockey Fight

Share this:

Chris Kreider now must pay up for fighting Cody Eakin unfairly.

The NHL fined Kreider $5,000 Wednesday for removing Eakin’s helmet and hitting him over the head with it during their fight.

NY Rangers’ Chris Kreider fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for hitting Dallas’ Cody Eakin with his helmet during a fight. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) January 18, 2017

The two squared off Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden in the second period of the New York Rangers’ 7-6 loss to the Dallas Stars. Here’s the moment in which Kreider crossed the line.

here is Kreider hitting Eakin in the head with his own helmet pic.twitter.com/rcDoI5JNLb — GIF Grand Maester (@myregularface) January 18, 2017

The referee gave both players a five-minute fighting major. Kreider escaped ejection for using a helmet as a weapon, but he the lords of NHL discipline weren’t so lenient with him.

