Raptors’ Kyle Lowry Reportedly Robbed By Philly-Area Jewelry-Theft Ring

Burglars apparently didn’t target Kyle Lowry’s home by coincidence.

The Toronto Raptors star is among the victims of a jewelry-theft ring that operated in the Delaware Valley near Philadelphia, CBS Philly’s Joe Holden reported Monday, citing police sources. Members of the crime ring burglarized several homes and stole millions of dollars worth of jewelry before police arrested five of them last summer.

Court documents show thieves targeted luxury homes in the region, performing extensive surveillance on their potential targets before striking. They must have concluded the Lowry, a 10-year NBA veteran and two-time all-star, fit their bill, as his suburban-Philadelphia home was hit.

The crime ring operated for years, with police linking it to at least 15 burglaries. Victims lost $600,000 worth of jewelry in one case, $500,000 in another, with other burglaries netting the thieves hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of gems.

Lowry declined CBS Philly’s request for comment.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images