Raptors Point Guard Kyle Lowry Rips President Donald Trump’s Visa Ban

Prominent sports figures continue to react to President Donald Trump’s executive order that placed temporary bans on immigration into the United States for any refugees and people from seven Muslim-majority countries.

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr denounced the immigration ban Sunday night, and Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry jumped into the discussion Monday.

The three-time NBA All-Star had some strong feelings on President Trump’s policy.

The video comes with a NSFW warning for explicit language.

Kyle Lowry's thoughts on the #MuslimBan: "Personally I think it's bullshit." Reporter: "Wanna try that again without swearing?" "No." pic.twitter.com/waEBi6pHGJ — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 30, 2017

The NBA already has inquired with the government about how the ban will impact their ability to travel as the league is comprised of players from a number of different countries.

It’s good to see star players like Lowry not holding back.

