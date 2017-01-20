Ravens All-Pro Zach Orr, 24, Reportedly Retiring Due To ‘Serious Injury’

Share this:

Tweet







The Baltimore Ravens’ offseason just took a shocking turn.

Ravens linebacker Zach Orr is retiring at age 24 because of a “serious injury,” NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Friday, citing a source. Orr played in 15 games this season but missed Baltimore’s season finale with a neck injury and now is dealing with a “congenital neck condition,” according to the Baltimore Sun.

Orr also played with a cracked bone in his shoulder late in the season, a source told FOX Sports’ Mike Garafolo. He’s expected to announce his retirement at the Ravens’ team facility later Friday morning.

Orr’s sudden retirement is surprising news for one of the NFL’s most promising young linebackers, who was named a second-team All-Pro in 2016 during just his third season in the NFL. Undrafted out of North Texas in 2014, Orr led Baltimore with 132 combined tackles this season and also recorded three interceptions. Per Rapoport, the team tried to talk him out of retiring but couldn’t.

Orr’s premature retirement isn’t without precedent, as San Francisco 49ers linebacker Chris Borland also retired at 24 in 2015 due to concussion concerns.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images