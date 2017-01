Share this:

Tweet







Real Madrid can’t afford to skid again.

Celta Vigo will host Real Madrid on Wednesday at Balaidos Stadium in the second leg of their Copa del Rey (Spanish Cup) quarterfinal series. Celta Vigo won 2-1 Jan. 18 in the first leg, and Real Madrid must win convincingly in order to progress to the semifinals.

Here’s how to watch Celta Vigo vs. Real Madrid online.

When: Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 3:15 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/LaLiga