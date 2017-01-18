Real Madrid Vs. Celta Vigo Live Stream: Watch Copa Del Rey Online

Share this:

Real Madrid has no intention of going from streak to streak.

The Spanish giant will host Celta Vigo on Wednesday in the first leg of the Copa del Rey (Spanish Cup) quarterfinal series. Real Madrid lost for the first time this season Sunday. Head coach Zinedine Zidane is keen to start another unbeaten run, with the last one having been snapped at a record 40 games.

Here’s how to watch Real Madrid vs. Celta Vigo online.

When: Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 3:15 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/LaLiga