Soccer

Real Madrid Vs. Sevilla Live Stream: Watch Copa Del Rey Game Online

by on Thu, Jan 12, 2017 at 2:11PM
Only a gale-force upset could blow Real Madrid off course for a spot in the Copa del Rey (Spanish Cup) quarterfinals.

Real Madrid will visit Sevilla on Thursday at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium in the second leg of its Copa del Rey round of 16 series. Real Madrid enters the contest with a 3-0 lead, courtesy of its first-leg win on Jan. 4.

A Real Madrid win or draw would extend the club’s unbeaten streak to 40 games, setting a new Spanish record in the process.

Here’s how to watch Real Madrid vs. Sevilla live online.

When: Thursday, Jan. 12, at 3:15 p.m. ET
Live Stream: FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/FOX Soccer

