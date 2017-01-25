Red Sox Avoid Arbitration With Drew Pomeranz, Agree To $4.45M Contract

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox have avoided arbitration with pitcher Drew Pomeranz by signing him to a one-year deal.

The team announced Wednesday that it reached an agreement with the left-hander on a one-year, non-guaranteed contract that is reportedly worth $4.45 million, according to FOX Sports’ Ken Rosenthal.

The two sides reportedly had been far apart in their negotiations but were able to find common ground and avoid an arbitration hearing.

Split between Pomeranz’s ask ($5.7M) and #RedSox’s offer ($3.6M) was largest of any remaining arb case. Settle below midpoint at $4.45M. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 25, 2017

Boston hasn’t gone to an arbitration hearing since 2002 and now only has to lock up left-handed reliever Fernando Abad to keep that streak alive.

The Red Sox acquired Pomeranz before the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline from the San Diego Padres in exchange for top pitching prospect Anderson Espinoza. The left-hander went 3-5 after the trade to Boston with a 4.59 ERA.

Pomeranz announced during last week’s “Baseball Winter Weekend” at Foxwoods Resort and Casino that he received a stem cell shot in his elbow following the end of the 2016 season. The Red Sox lefty was scratched from a start at Yankee Stadium on Sept. 29 and pitched out of the bullpen during the Red Sox’s American League Division Series loss to the Cleveland Indians.

The 28-year-old was an All-Star in 2016 and is expected to compete for a spot in the starting rotation during spring training.

