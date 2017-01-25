Red Sox Claim Steve Selsky Off Waivers From Reds To Put Roster At 40

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Red Sox brought in another new player before pitchers and catchers report for spring training in less than three weeks.

The Red Sox claimed first baseman/outfielder Steve Selsky off waivers from the Cincinnati Reds, the team announced Wednesday. The 27-year-old made his major league debut with the Reds on May 20, 2016.

Selsky doesn’t have much major league experience under his belt, but he turned in a .314 average (16-for-54) with an .810 OPS, two doubles and two home runs in 24 games and nine starts with Cincinnati. In three seasons with the Triple-A Louisville Bats, Selsky batted .283 with 41 doubles, 12 home runs and 77 RBIs over 191 games.

The Reds drafted Selsky in the 33rd round of the 2011 June Amateur Draft.

The move puts the Red Sox’s 40-man roster at exactly 40. Pitchers and catchers report to Fort Myers, Fla., on Feb. 13, and position players report Feb. 16.

Thumbnail photo via Scott Rovak/USA TODAY Sports Images