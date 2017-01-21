Red Sox Mitch Moreland On David Ortiz: ‘There’s No Replacing Him’

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox signed first basemen Mitch Moreland to a one-year contract worth $5.5 million in December in order to add some offensive production to a lineup that will be without the recently retired David Ortiz.

Moreland, who hit .233 with 22 home runs last season, spoke with NESN’s Tom Caron on Saturday at the Red Sox’s “Baseball Winter Weekend” at Foxwoods Resort and Casino in Mashantucket, Conn. about his role on the team and his admiration for Ortiz.

Hear what Moreland had to say in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images