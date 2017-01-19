Red Sox Prospect Sam Travis Used Kyle Schwarber As Resource In Injury Rehab

Share this:

Sam Travis’ knee injury ended his 2016 season, but he’s got his sights set high for 2017.

The Boston Red Sox first base prospect was having a fine 2016 when a torn ACL stopped him right in his tracks in late May. The injury ended his season, but he didn’t go through the rehab process alone.

Travis recently said he was able to lean on Chicago Cubs outfielder Kyle Schwarber as a resource during the rehab process. Schwarber suffered a knee injury of his own early in the 2016 season only to return for the World Series. He proceeded to hit .412 with a double, two RBI and three walks in the Fall Classic, helping the Cubs win their first title in more than 100 years.

Travis and Schwarber were teammates at the University of Indiana, so it only made sense for Travis to turn to his friend and former teammate in that situation. Hear Travis explain the relationship in the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.