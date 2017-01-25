Red Wings’ Goalies Have Struggled Since Injury To Jimmy Howard

Share this:

The Detroit Red Wings come into Tuesday night’s tilt against the Boston Bruins having only won six of their previous 14 games.

Those 14 games have been played without starting netminder Jimmy Howard who was placed on injured reserve with an MCL injury on Dec. 21. Since Howard’s injury, reserve goalies Petr Mrazek and Jared Croteau have let up an average of 3.14 goals per game.

Watch the breakdown of the Red Wings’ goalies in the “Bruins Face-Off Live” video above.

Thumbnail photo via Bruce Fedyck/USA TODAY Sports Images