The second outdoor game of the 2016-17 NHL season will take place Sunday at BMO Field in Toronto. It’s an Original Six showdown as the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Detroit Red Wings.

The Leafs are looking to avenge their 2014 Winter Classic loss to the Red Wings.

Here’s how to watch the Centennial Classic game online.

When: Sunday, Jan. 1 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

