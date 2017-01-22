Ref Whom Travis Kelce Called Out Reportedly Will Work Super Bowl LI

Share this:

Three weeks after Travis Kelce put him on blast, Carl Cheffers reportedly will be the head referee for the biggest game of the NFL season.

Cheffers has been assigned to referee Super Bowl LI in Houston, a source confirmed to ESPN.com earlier this week. FootballZebras.com also confirmed the news, although the NFL has yet to announce Cheffers’ assignment.

It would be the first Super Bowl assignment for Cheffers, who made news after working the AFC divisional-round matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs, thanks to Kelce’s angry comments.

Upset at a holding call on a Chiefs two-point conversion attempt that ended up costing Kansas City the game, Kelce lit into Cheffers afterward, claiming the veteran official “shouldn’t even be able to work at (expletive) Foot Locker.”

Replays showed Cheffers’ crew appeared to make the right call, though, and the Chiefs tight end was fined $12,500 on Sunday for his outburst.

Here’s the crew that reportedly will work with Cheffers at Super Bowl LI, per ESPN.com:

Umpire: Dan Ferrell

Head linesman: Kent Payne

Line judge: Jeff Seeman

Field judge: Doug Rosenbaum

Side judge: Dyrol Prioleau

Back judge: Todd Prukop

Replay official: Tom Sifferman

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images