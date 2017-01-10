Referee For Patriots-Texans Playoff Game Had Rough Week 4 In Foxboro

Share this:

Gillette Stadium probably will bring back some embarrassing memories for Pete Morelli.

According to ProFootballTalk, citing sources, Morelli has been assigned to be the referee for Saturday’s divisional round playoff game between the New England Patriots and Houston Texans in Foxboro.

This will be the second time Morelli has officiated a Patriots game this season, as he was the head referee in Week 4 when the Pats hosted the Buffalo Bills, a game Morelli is probably trying to forget.

It all started early in the game when Morelli hilariously faced the wrong sideline when making a pass interference call.

His rough outing did not end there. According to ESPN’s Kevin Siefert, Morelli was unaware that his microphone was still on during a television timeout in the third quarter, and fans at the stadium were able to hear his take on the game, which featured some colorful language.

“Turned into a pretty good game,” he said. “But one big hit, this (expletive) could explode.”

Morelli is surely hoping that Saturday’s game runs much more smoothly, especially if he has any hopes of officiating the Super Bowl in February.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images