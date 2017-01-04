Referees Missed Blatant Traveling On Kansas’ Game-Winner Vs. Kansas State

Share this:

The University of Kansas won a thrilling Big 12 matchup over in-state rival Kansas State on Tuesday, but it came with an undeniable bit of controversy.

Kansas State went on the road and gave the No.3 Jayhawks all they could handle and was 5.6 seconds away from forcing overtime.

Kansas inbounded the ball under its own basket and pushed it up the court as Svi Mykhailiuk was able to hit a runner in the lane as time expired for the win.

Here’s the thing, though: Mykhailiuk took roughly 39 steps before getting the shot off and it’s clear traveling should have been called.

Yes, that's probably a travel. But since referees don't seem to know, how can I? https://t.co/OTFu1FxXIF — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) January 4, 2017

Jayhawk? More like Jaywalk, know what we’re saying? At the very least that’s three steps, maybe even four. Alas, it went uncalled.

“I think everybody knows what happened. Want to see my phone? There’s a hundred (messages),” Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber told reporters after the game, per The Associated Press. “Everybody knows what happened. I mean, it’s obvious. The TV people came up to me. Everyone.”

Everyone except for the referees, that is.