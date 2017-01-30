49ers Surprisingly Hire Ex-NFL Star John Lynch To Be General Manager

Share this:

UPDATE (Sunday, Jan. 29, at 10:12 p.m. ET): The hire is official.

John Lynch has been named General Manager of the San Francisco #49ers. More details to come on https://t.co/vpdsX5qsi5. pic.twitter.com/F6vlJHfUgd — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) January 30, 2017

ORIGINAL STORY: The San Francisco 49ers have taken the first step toward rebuilding their organization.

The 49ers reportedly have hired former safety and Pro Football Hall of Fame candidate John Lynch to be their new general manager, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

San Francisco parted ways with general manager Trent Baalke and head coach Chip Kelly on Jan. 1 after a disastrous 2-14 season, and apparently, the 49ers know that the rebuild might take some time.

49ers are giving John Lynch an almost unprecedented six-year deal to become their GM, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 30, 2017

Lynch has no previous front office experience, and the decision to hire him apparently came from Lynch himself, according to Schefter.

Lynch reportedly called Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan, who is expected to be named as the new head coach of the 49ers, and offered his services. The former Broncos’ safety played for Shanahan’s father, Mike, in Denver, and the two reportedly are going to be tied together in the Bay Area.

Just as 49ers gave GM John Lynch 6-year contract, plan is to offer Kyle Shanahan a 6-year deal, per sources. SF wants HC-GM tied together. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 30, 2017

Owner Jed York is no doubt taking a risk by entrusting his rebuild to someone with no front office experience, but only time will tell if Lynch is up to the task.

