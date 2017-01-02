49ers Fire Coach Chip Kelly, GM Trent Baalke After Awful 2-14 Season

Share this:

UPDATE (Jan. 1, 9:40 p.m. ET): The San Francisco 49ers are making sweeping changes.

The 49ers fired both head coach Chip Kelly and general manager Trent Baalke on Sunday shortly after the team finished the season 2-14 with a 25-23 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

ORIGINAL STORY: The San Francisco 49ers reportedly are looking to shake up their organization in a big way.

The 49ers, who currently are 2-13, are expected to fire head coach Chip Kelly and general manager Trent Baalke, sources told NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport and ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Kelly was hired in the offseason to replace Jim Tomsula, but the team has gone backward this season, as the 49ers rank 29th in total offense and dead last in total defense. Kelly has three years remaining on his contract and Baalke has two, but both reportedly are expected to be relieved of their duties following Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.

This will mark the first time the 49ers have had to replace both the head coach and general manager since 2005.

