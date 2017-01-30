Report: Barclays Center To End Relationship With New York Islanders

Share this:

The New York Islanders moved away from the Nassau Coliseum in 2015 after 43 years on Long Island, and less than two years later, they already need a new home.

Bloomberg’s Scott Soshnick reported Monday that the Barclays Center, where the Islanders have played since the 2015-16 NHL season following their move to Brooklyn, has “concluded it’s no longer worth it to host the New York Islanders.”

He also notes that if the Barclays Center terminates the lease between them and the Islanders, the team will move out of the building after the 2018-19 campaign.

The Islanders haven’t made the kind of impression on Brooklyn many expected after the team’s move from Long Island. Attendance has been abysmal. The Isles have the fifth-worst total attendance and third-worst average attendance in the NHL, per ESPN. They fill just 81.1 percent of the Barclays Center per game.

The arena’s seating and structure aren’t ideal for watching hockey, and the obstructed views don’t help, either. It’s clear that the building was made for basketball (the NBA’s Brooklyn Nets play there as well).

The building might not be the largest issue for the Islanders, though. The on-ice product has been bad this season as well. New York is 11th in the Eastern Conference at 21-17-9.

