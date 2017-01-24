Danica Patrick’s Media Day Firesuit Raises Sponsorship Woes Speculation

Share this:

Danica Patrick is one of the most-popular drivers in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. Despite this, Patrick isn’t certain what brand name will adorn her car in the 2017 season.

Many people at Monday’s NASCAR preseason media event noticed Patrick wasn’t sporting the light blue Nature’s Bakery logo that was on her car for most of the 2016 season, according to Motorsport.com. Instead, her racing overalls featured one of her other sponsors, TaxAct, which was the primary sponsor on her No. 10 during four races last year.

When asked about the state of Patrick’s deal with Nature’s Bakery, Stewart-Haas Racing didn’t reveal many details, according to the Casper Star-Tribune.

“Nature’s Bakery and Stewart-Haas Racing are in discussions about how the sponsorship might look in 2017,” SHR told the Associated Press, via the Casper Star-Tribune. “Both sides have options, and it’s a matter of determining what is best for both parties.”

Despite the uncertainty surrounding Patrick’s endorsement from Nature’s Bakery, SHR reportedly is still committed to a four-team effort in Cup, and its first full-time campaign in the Xfinity Series.

