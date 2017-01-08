Report: Nick Caserio Likely Staying With Patriots, Declines 49ers Interview

Share this:

It appears the New England Patriots will keep their director of player personnel.

Nick Caserio declined to interview with the San Francisco 49ers to fill their vacant general manager position Saturday, multiple sources told ProFootballTalk. Reports indicated Caserio didn’t have other interviews lined up, so by turning down the 49ers, it seems Caserio is sticking in his current role with the Patriots.

Caserio, 41, has been with the Patriots since 2001, when he was hired as a personnel assistant. He also served as an offensive coaching assistant, area scout, director of pro personnel and wide receivers coach before being promoted to director of player personnel, where he serves under Bill Belichick, in 2008.

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels did interview with the 49ers for their vacant head coaching position, The Sacramento Bee reported. If McDaniels is hired, he reportedly could pair with ESPN analyst Louis Riddick, who is interviewing for the GM job Tuesday.

Thumbnail photo via Doug Kyed/NESN