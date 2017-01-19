Rex Ryan Scrubs Bills Logos Off His Truck, Replaces Them With Clemson Decals

Rex Ryan has moved on from the Buffalo Bills, and apparently so has his truck.
While he was head coach in Buffalo, Ryan customized his ride with Bills colors.
But after he was relieved of his coaching duties, Ryan stripped the car of its old colors and employed the logo of a new team, the Clemson Tigers.
For those wondering, no, Ryan’s new truck display is not an indication that he will be coaching at Clemson. His son, Seth, is a wide receiver for the Tigers.
