Ric Flair Still Can Deadlift 400 Pounds At 67 Years Old? Wooo! You Bet

Even at age 67, The Nature Boy still is stylin’ and profilin’.

For proof, look no further than the video Ric Flair posted to Instagram on Wednesday in which the wrestling legend appears to deadlift 400 pounds.

Of course, Flair probably put up four bills a little easier back in the day. But how can you not be impressed by the 16-time world champion’s feat of strength years removed from his final match in WWE?

Wooooo!

