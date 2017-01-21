Rick Porcello Channels Bill Belichick, Is ‘On To 2017’ After Early Playoff Exit

Share this:

The reigning American League Cy Young Award winner isn’t going to let a bad playoff performance keep him from achieving even more in 2017.

Boston Red Sox right-hander Rick Porcello enjoyed the best season of his career in 2016, but he and the other starters faltered in the American League Division Series, getting swept by the Cleveland Indians in three games. But Porcello took a line from New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick and declared that he was “on to 2017” and working harder than ever to return to top shape.

Hear what Porcello had to say to NESN’s Adam Pellerin during the Red Sox’s “Baseball Winter Weekend” at Foxwoods Resort and Casino on Saturday in the video above.

