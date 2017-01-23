Rob Gronkowski Attends ‘Lit’ Party In Really Weird Instagram Comedy Skit

Share this:

Rob Gronkowski’s social media presence hasn’t taken a step back despite the New England Patriots tight end being sidelined with an injury.

Gronkowski posted a comedy skit on Instagram over the weekend in which him and a friend attend a party they’re informed is “lit.” The video is a little outlandish, but hey, it’s Gronk. We’re not going to stand in the way of a good time.

Gronkowski, of course, is out for the season, so he won’t be able to help the Patriots on the field against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI. You can bet he’ll be down to party if New England captures another championship, though, and we’ll assume that bash would be “lit” in the non-literal sense.