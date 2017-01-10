Rob Gronkowski Gives Update On Rehab, Pumped To Watch Patriots In Playoffs

Share this:

Tweet







Injured New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski offered an update Monday night on his recovery from back surgery.

In an “Uninterrupted” video posted on Twitter, Gronkowski said he began his rehab last week.

“Everything’s going super smooth,” he said. “Feeling good. Can’t wait until I’m back. But playoffs are going to be a lot of fun. Can’t wait to watch the team go out there and ball.”

The video also featured a cameo by Gronkowski’s younger brother, Glenn, who currently is on the Patriots’ practice squad.

New England will host the Houston Texans on Saturday in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images