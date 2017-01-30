Rob Gronkowski Ruins Jeffrey Tambor’s Dry Cleaning In Tide’s Super Bowl Commercial

Share this:

Rob Gronkowski shouldn’t quit his day job.

The New England Patriots tight end stars as a hapless dry cleaner in a new Tide commercial that debuted Monday ahead of Super Bowl LI. Gronkowski and “Arrested Development” star Jeffrey Tambor appear in the ad, in which they disagree over the quality of service at “Gronk’s Cleaners.”

The commercial could appear Feb. 5 during Fox’s broadcast of Super Bowl LI, exposing the funny commercial to tens of millions of viewers.

But readers of this post will remember where and when they learned never to frequent “Gronk’s Cleaners.”