Rob Gronkowski To Star On ‘Family Guy’ On Jan. 15 In ‘Gronkowsbees’ Episode

Share this:

Tweet







Rob Gronkowski is coming to Quahog, RI, and he apparently won’t care whether he’s naughty or nice.

The New England Patriots tight end was will appear on the Jan. 15 episode of “The Family Guy” on the FOX network, SpoilerTV.com reported last month. Gronkowski will be part of the voice cast, playing himself in the episode, which is titled “Gronkowsbees.”

The premise of the episode is Gronkowski moves into the house behind the Griffins’ — Quahog’s first family — and brings his hard-partying ways with him. The Griffins enjoy having Gronkowski as their neighbor, but he soon wears out his welcome.

The episode will air on FOX at 9 p.m. ET on Jan. 15.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Hoffman/USA TODAY Sports Images