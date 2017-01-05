New England Patriots

Rob Gronkowski To Star On ‘Family Guy’ On Jan. 15 In ‘Gronkowsbees’ Episode

by on Thu, Jan 5, 2017 at 4:04PM
949

Rob Gronkowski is coming to Quahog, RI, and he apparently won’t care whether he’s naughty or nice.

The New England Patriots tight end was will appear on the Jan. 15 episode of “The Family Guy” on the FOX network, SpoilerTV.com reported last month. Gronkowski will be part of the voice cast, playing himself in the episode, which is titled “Gronkowsbees.”

The premise of the episode is Gronkowski moves into the house behind the Griffins’ — Quahog’s first family — and brings his hard-partying ways with him. The Griffins enjoy having Gronkowski as their neighbor, but he soon wears out his welcome.

The episode will air on FOX at 9 p.m. ET on Jan. 15.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Hoffman/USA TODAY Sports Images

Have a question for Marcus Kwesi O'Mard? Send it to him via Twitter at @NESNsoccer or @mkomard, his Facebook page or NESN Soccer's Facebook page.

More Stories

NESN Team

© 2017 NESN