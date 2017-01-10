Rob Gronkowski Watches As His 300-Pound Friend Gets Thrown From Bull

Share this:

They tell you to “take life by the horns,” but Rob Gronkowski’s friend “Bobby Goons” is probably wishing he hadn’t.

The New England Patriots tight end and friends took in the PBR Monster Energy Buck Off at Madison Square Garden over the weekend, and for whatever reason, Gronk’s 300-pound pal decided to take a stab at bull riding. As expected, things did not end well.

Gronkowski mentioned that “Bobby Goons” goal was to beat Chad Ochocinco’s bull-riding time. While he just narrowly missed out, he can have solace in knowing that the six-time Pro Bowl didn’t fair very while either.

With Gronkowski currently sidelined after having back surgery, Patriots’ fans are probably glad that he didn’t hop on a bull himself.

