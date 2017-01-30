Robert Kraft, Bill Belichick Lobby For Ty Law As Hall Of Famer At Send-Off Rally

Share this:

The New England Patriots are off to Super Bowl LI.

The AFC champions traveled to Houston Monday, but before they boarded the planes, the team took part in a Super Bowl send-off rally.

While the rally was put in place to get fans excited for the big game, Patriots owner Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick took some time to endorse one of New-England’s all-time great players for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Ty Law.

“I want to speak to all the Hall of Fame voters: He’s a player that changed the rules of the game,” Kraft said. “He came on this stage, and we gave him a red jacket (as a Patriots Hall of Famer). Hopefully the next time we see him he’s coming back with a gold jacket.”

Belichick echoed Kraft’s sentiments.

“He deserves to be in that gold jacket,” Belichick said, “tremendous leader, a tremendous player and a great person.”

Law played ten seasons in New England, where he won three Super Bowls with the team (XXXVI, XXXVIII, XXXIX). In his 15-year NFL career, he was elected to five Pro-Bowls, two All-Pro teams and collected 53 interceptions.

The 2017 Pro Football Hall of Fame class is set to be announced on Feb 4., the night before Super Bowl LI.

