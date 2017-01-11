Robert Kraft: ‘Good Possibility’ NFL On Board With Raiders To Las Vegas

Share this:

The San Diego Chargers aren’t the only NFL team that could relocate in the near future. The Oakland Raiders also have been involved in some intriguing relocation discussions, with a potential move to Las Vegas on the table.

The Raiders’ proposed move was the center of attention when some NFL owners met in New York on Wednesday, but the most interesting quote of the day came prior to the meeting from New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, via Los Angeles Daily News Rams/NFL columnist Vincent Bonsignore.

#Patriots owner Bob Kraft on #NFL being on board with #Raiders/Las Vegas: "I think that's a good possibility" — Vincent Bonsignore (@DailyNewsVinny) January 11, 2017

And that quote appeared to be backed up by reports following the meeting.

2. #NFL VP Eric Grubman said progress #Raiders have made on LV deal is "impressive." https://t.co/pwKCmdoNZG — Vincent Bonsignore (@DailyNewsVinny) January 11, 2017

3. #Steelers owner Art Rooney Jr. said #Raiders owner Mark Davis is getting close to making a decision/announcement https://t.co/fcqPKcMudy — Vincent Bonsignore (@DailyNewsVinny) January 11, 2017

