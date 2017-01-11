Robert Kraft: ‘Good Possibility’ NFL On Board With Raiders To Las Vegas

The San Diego Chargers aren’t the only NFL team that could relocate in the near future. The Oakland Raiders also have been involved in some intriguing relocation discussions, with a potential move to Las Vegas on the table.
The Raiders’ proposed move was the center of attention when some NFL owners met in New York on Wednesday, but the most interesting quote of the day came prior to the meeting from New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, via Los Angeles Daily News Rams/NFL columnist Vincent Bonsignore.
And that quote appeared to be backed up by reports following the meeting.
Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP